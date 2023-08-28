Indore: UFM Cases Against 6 For Keeping Pencil, Eraser During SET

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of use of unfair means (UFN) were registered against six candidates for keeping pencils and erasers with them during State Eligibility Test (SET) conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) across the state after a gap of five years.

Pencil and eraser were among the prohibited in the exam hall despite that six candidates were found with them so UFM cases were registered against them.

MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that there were clear instructions that the candidates needed to fill bubbles in OMR sheet using a ball pen but still six candidates were found with pencils and rubber inside exam halls. Necessary action was taken against them, he added.

Meanwhile, nearly 68 per cent of candidates, including around 71 per cent of candidates in Indore, took SET conducted at 12 districts across the state. Nearly 1.02 lakh candidates had registered for the exam but many gave a miss to it.

A total of 276 centres were made for the exam in the 12 districts. A maximum number of 64 centres, was made in Indore followed by 45 centres in Bhopal, 38 in Jabalpur and 35 in Gwalior.

The exam was held from 12 noon to 3 PM. The students were supposed to reach one hour in advance to the exam centres.

Last exam was held in 2018

Though SET should be conducted every year, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) does not put proposals before MPPSC for holding the exam at regular intervals.

The last exam was held in 2018 after a gap of two decades. As the University Grants Commission (UGC) had relaxed rules due to COVID-19 allowing for appointments on the post of assistant professor based on eligibility tests till December 2023, the candidates built pressure on DHE to hold SET so that they do not remain at a disadvantage.

Resultantly, the DHE asked MPPSC to hold SET in 2022. As the MPPSC had its hands full, it announced plans to hold SET-2022 in April 2023. However, it was deferred and finally, the exam was held on August 27.

Read Also Indore: Youth Attacked With Knife Outside Pub After Dispute Arises On Dance Floor

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)