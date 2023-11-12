Indore Crime: Two Women Peddlers Held With Drugs

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women peddlers were arrested with drugs from two different places in Chandan Nagar on Saturday.

Cops are now trying to ascertain the sources of drugs recovered from them.

The cops said that they were tipped off about a Rajnagar woman loitering around in Scheme number 71 to sell smack.

A team rushed to the spot and arrested the woman. Drugs worth Rs 40,000 were recovered from her. She was later booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation was on.

Another team nabbed another woman with 450gm cannabis. The woman was allegedly trying to sell it to a person. She was also booked under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

The women did not reveal the name of their source of drugs. They are being questioned further as police believed that their other associates were also involved in the drugs supplying in the city.

Bike-lifter held, 11 stolen bikes recovered

A few days ago, accused was booked under the Arms Act too

A joint team of crime branch and Chandan Nagar police arrested a bike-lifter on Saturday. Eleven stolen bikes were recovered from him.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that acting on a tip-off, Mukesh Giri of Dwarkapuri was arrested with a bike. During subsequent questioning, he allegedly confessed to stealing the bike from Chandan Nagar.

He also allegedly confessed to stealing more two-wheelers from different places in the city. Eleven bikes that were stolen from Chandan Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Annapurna, Betma, Hatod and Aerodrome area were recovered from him.

Police said that a few days ago, the accused was booked for carrying a weapon. He was being questioned about the weapon as well. The value of the bikes recovered from the accused was about Rs 6 lakh. The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC. He was being questioned about involvement of other people in the crime.

Three held with illicit liquor

A joint team of crime branch and Bhanwarkuan police arrested three persons for ferrying illicit liquor, police said on Saturday. The officials seized 96 litres of illicit liquor and a loading vehicle.

According to police, the accused were identified as Shankar Singh Bhuriya of Rahul Gandhi Nagar, Sumit Puranik of Silicon City and Iqbal Hussain of Kohinoor Colony in Azad Nagar. During interrogation, they allegedly told the police that they were on their way to Rajiv Nagar Square to supply illicit liquor in neighbouring areas. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Excise Act and further investigation was underway.

