Indore: Two including doctor killed in road accident

Indore: A doctor and his friend were killed in a road accident at Bypass Road under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction late on Tuesday. They were returning home from somewhere when the accident took place.

According to Kanadiya police station in-charge RD Kanwa, the deceased have been identified as Dr Mohit Vishwas (25), a resident of Semliyachau village, and his friend Viplav (26), a resident of Choithram Mandi area. Mohit ran a clinic in Semliyachau village. On Tuesday night, he along with Viplav was returning home from somewhere and while crossing the road a recklessly driven vehicle hit their bike. The errant vehicle driver managed to flee from the spot after that passersby informed the police. Mohit and Viplav were taken to the hospital but they could not be saved. The police have registered a case against an unidentified person and are on the lookout for the driver.