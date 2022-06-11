Indore: ​Two comedians recall their Indori connection ​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

​The city is known for its food and cleanliness, but Indorians are also making their presence felt in the field of comedy - the ultimate stress buster.

Two of the four-member team of India's Laughter Champion that visited the city on Friday have a strong Indore connection.​

Himanshu Sharma​, who calls himself a Hasya Kavi, said, “​The time I spent in the city was the best in my life. The city has been lucky for me, ​and ​​coming back feels like homecoming to me.”

​Comedian ​Apoorva Vajpayee, said​, ​ “I was a university student in Indore and this where I reali​s​ed my ‘Comedy ka Keeda.’ For me​, ​Indore ​is the place where I understood the world and evolved my comic character ​and mature​d​ as a comic artist.”

Speaking about their visit ​to ​the city, ​Bollywood boys, ​Ketan Singh and Gaurav Dubey said, “We have heard a lot about ​the ​street food of Indore and ​it is one of ​the most beautiful cities we’ve ever seen.”

​Laughter industry turning vulgar​

​"Comedians have the liberty to choose their language to entertain the people. If your script demands, you can use vulgar language, but using vulgar language just to attract people is not right. Unfortunately, this is happening nowadays", said Ketan Singh

​Several ​comic genres ​in vogue​

“​Different people laugh at different things and several comic genres have come up over the years. I depend on my ​observational skills to entertain people, while some others prefer mimicry, and there are some others who use variations in language and all these different styles add to the richness of the field, " said comedian Apoorva Vajpayee​​