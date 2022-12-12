e-Paper Get App
Indore: Two arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
Representative Picture
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch has arrested two persons with brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh from Banganga area, police said on Monday. They were coming from Ujjain to deliver drugs to an unknown person in the city.  

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that two persons were coming to the city from Ujjain with drugs. On receiving the information, the crime branch and Banganga police station team started a search for the accused and managed to arrest them near a factory on Sanwer Road. They were identified as Vicky of Chandan Nagar area and Vikas of Aerodrome area of the city. About 30 grams of brown sugar was recovered from the accused. The value of brown sugar is Rs 3 lakh in the international market.

During investigation, the officers came to know that Vicky has been booked for cases under the Arms Act and Excise Act and for molestation in the Chandan Nagar area. The accused allegedly confessed to supplying the drugs in the city and other places. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

