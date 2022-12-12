e-Paper Get App
Indore: Bhoomi pujan of Tulsi Nagar culvert’s retaining wall done for second time

Ex-corporator’s gibe at MLA Hardia

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia on Sunday performed bhoomi pujan of Tulsi Nagar culvert's retaining wall, former Ward 37 corporator Sanjay Kataria quipped that the MLA was performing bhoomi pujan of the same wall for the second time.

Local corporator Sangita Mahesh Joshi and a large number of residents of Tulsi Nagar were present during the occasion.

Kataria said that the widening of the Tulsi Nagar culvert and construction of its retaining wall project was sanctioned by the Indore Municipal Corporation during his tenure as corporator and a bhoomi pujan of the same was performed by the Hardia in his presence.

Katria said that it was for the second time the bhoomi pujan of the same work had been done. Though this time I was not invited to the ceremony, he added.

The culvert retaining wall will be constructed at an outlay of Rs 1.5 crore and will be constructed within 4-5 months.

The retaining wall had got damaged some years back due to heavy rains. Since then, it was lying unconstructed causing hardship to the residents of Tulsi Nagar as the colony roads used to get flooded during heavy showers.

Kataria said that IMC approved the construction of the Tulsi Nagar culvert and its retaining wall on his proposal and had approved a budget for the same, but the construction was not carried out due to a delay in the widening of the Tulsi Nagar culvert by the corporation.

