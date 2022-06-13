Indore: Two arrested for Rs 22L online fraud

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The State Cyber Police on Sunday arrested two men who had duped a retired Force Motors employee of Rs 22 lakh and also opened several bank accounts of needy people to use in fraud.



SP (Cyber) Jitendra Singh said the victim complained in March that someone had stolen Rs 22 lakhs from his bank account.



Police said that during investigation, they got a clue that the money had been transferred to an account in the name of Virendra Thakur, in Jabalpur. Police arrested Thakur, who told police that another accused Rishab Jain had offered to open the account in his name and operate it. Rishab had paid him Rs 500 for the account.



Police arrested Rishab, who said someone named Prince used to give him Rs 5K on opening every account. Prince and Rishab communicated only through Whatsapp, and Rishab couriers the passbook and cheque book to Prince.



During police interrogation, Rishab told police that he approached needy people like labourers and used their identity to open bank accounts, and he gave them Rs 500 to Rs 1000. He used to open multiple accounts in a person's name in various banks. These accounts were used to park money cheated from people through online frauds. Prince is absconding.