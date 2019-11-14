Indore: Truckers remind CM about his govt’s promise

Indore: The ghost of the VAT hike on petrol-diesel is once again ready to hound the State Government. The truckers and transporters of the State have reminded Chief Minister Kamal Nath about his minister’s promise that the government would lower VAT by November 15.

The State Government had hiked the VAT on petrol and diesel by 5% from September 24. Following the VAT hike the prices of both the fuels had shot up and had become the highest in the country. The prices of the petrol and diesel went up by Rs 5 to 7 per liter respectively when compared to neighboring States. Though the pump owners accepted the VAT hike there was anger among truckers and transporters who launched a State wide strike from October 5.

Ultimately, a meeting between transporters and Transport Minister of the State Govind Singh was held in Bhopal on October 8, in which the Minister accepted that the government would lower the hiked VAT by November 15.

CL Mukati, President of Indore Truck Operators and Transporters Association, said that have reminded Chief Minister Kamal Nath about the promise made by his Minister. We have sent a letter to CM, urging him to act on the promise and offer relief. Mukati said that we are waiting for the response from the government and if it failed to honour its promise, then we will decide our future agitation plan.