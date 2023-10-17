Indore: Traffic Diversion On Bypass Road In View Of Garba Event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police made arraignments for diversion of routes in view of the garba event hosted by an organisation from Tuesday to Saturday (October 17 to October 21) at Labh Ganga ground.

The traffic police have restricted the route from Labh Ganga Square to Labh Ganga ground. The route will be diverted for the convenience of commuters between the above mentioned dates.

The diverted routes:

* Vehicles going to Kanadiya bridge from Labh Ganga Square will be diverted to Best price T.

* Heavy vehicles coming to Labh Ganga Service Road from Kanadiya under bridge and over bridge, Patel Nagar cut will be diverted to use the bridge near DPS on Bypass.

* People attending the garba event by 4-wheelers can reach the parking area by using the right side road from Labh Ganga (BoI) Square.

* People attending the event by two-wheelers can reach the parking area from Labh Ganga Square.

* Vehicles going to Radisson from Patel Nagar Cut will be diverted to Best Price T via Labh Ganga Square.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and co-operate with them in transportation arrangements.

