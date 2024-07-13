Indore: Traffic Curbs In Place On July 14 For Amit Shah's Visit; All You Need To Know

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the city and he would participate in three programmes at Pitra Parvat, Reoti Range (BSF Campus on Ujjain Road) and Arts and Commerce College near Bhanwarkuan Square here on Sunday. The movement of heavy vehicles and commercial vehicles will be completely banned on the VVIP's movement route and traffic will be diverted from 9 am.

The proposed route will be from the airport to Pitru Parvat via Super Corridor Square and from Super Corridor Square to Bangarda, Lavkush Square, Reoti Range Area, MR-10 Bridge, Chandragupta Maurya Square, Bapat Square, Vijay Nagar Square, LIG Square, Palasia Square, White Church Square, GPO, Navlakha and Art and Commerce College Bhanwarkuan.

DIVERSIONS IN PLACE

--- There will be diversion of passenger buses and heavy or commercial vehicles on the above route from 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

--- In view of security, vehicle parking and entry will be restricted at Meghdoot Garden area, Chowpati and other commercial institutions.

--- Heavy vehicles will be diverted from the outer area of the city.

--- The route from Airport, Super Corridor Road, Lavkush Chauraha to Vijay Nagar will be completely restricted for goods vehicles, buses, and heavy vehicles.

--- Buses would not be operated on BRTS between Vijay Nagar to Bhanwarkuan.

--- Vehicles coming from the airport to the city will be able to come and go via Kalani Nagar, Wireless T to Marimaata Chauraha route.

--- Heavy goods vehicles from Sanwer will be able to travel via Kshipra to Bypass Road.

--- To go from Bhanwarkuan to Radisson, Vijay Nagar Dewas, the commuters should use the Ring Road instead of BRTS.

The traffic police appeals to the general public to use the diverted route instead of the VVIP route from 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday to avoid inconvenience.

CP instructs subordinates to be alert during the visit

In view of union home minister Amit Shahís visit in the city and to ensure the security arrangements for the people, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Gupta called a meeting of all officers from all zones and departments of the police at the auditorium of CPís office on Friday. He instructed the subordinates to launch a special drive and to keep an eye on suspicious and antisocial elements during the visit of Shah.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Wife Of Chhindwara MP Gets Her Head Tonsured After His LS Victory

Gupta instructed the subordinates to do their duty with alertness and that checking drives should be started from Friday night. The force has also come from PHQ and other districts for deployment and the DCPs would deploy them at different places including city airport and other public places here. The force would stay in the city from Friday to Sunday.

Additional CP (Law and Order) Amit Singh informed Free Press that a force of 1,800 police personnel would be deployed in various parts of the city. CP has given certain directives to the officials regarding the deployment of the force and the security and safety of people.

Drones, hot air balloons banned near airport

Flying of all types of drones/UAVs, hot air balloons and other flying objects in the area around the airport has been banned with immediate effect. According to the order issued by the CP, union home minister Shah is expected to arrive in the city on Sunday so the drones and other flying objects would be restricted within three kilometres of radius of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and this place is declared as a Red Zone/No Flying Zone. This order will be effective from July 13 to July 14. If any violation of this order is found, action will be taken against the relevant person in the relevant section of BNS. Commercial flights will be exempted from this restrictive order.