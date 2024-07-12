 MP Nursing College Scam: Again Grade-III Employee Appointed Nursing Council Registrar, Alleges NSUI
On Thursday, the state government issued an order appointing Asha Dubey, the sister tutor posted in government nursing college Ujjain, as nursing council registrar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, the charge of nursing council registrar has been given to a grade-III employee, alleged NSUI here on Friday. NSUI leader Ravi Parmar said that the state government has issued the orders in this regard. CBI is currently investigating the nursing college scam on the court's order.

On Thursday, the state government issued an order appointing Asha Dubey, the sister tutor posted in government nursing college Ujjain, as nursing council registrar. As per the order, the in-charge of the council, secretary and administrator Abhishek Dubey has been relieved from the post.

Parmar claimed that the post of registrar is of grade-I, the grade-II officer is eligible for the post. But for the last four times, the state government has been appointing a grade-III employee on grade-Ist post, which is ethically wrong.

Cong to file plaint against Sarang

On July 18, Congress state president Jitu Patwari and NSUI leaders will file a police complaint against the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang for his alleged involvement in the Nursing College scam. The Congress leaders will also approach EOW with a similar complaint against the minister.

