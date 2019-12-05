Indore traders seek support in availing input tax credit

Indore: The traders of the city have urged Commissioner State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) Department to help the honest traders in availing the input tax credit (ITC). They also demand for rationalisation of annual return of GST.

A delegation of the traders under aegis of Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry met SGST Commissioner Raghvendra Singh at his office on Thursday. The delegation pointed out to the Commissioner that even after paying the GST on the purchase of goods, non-payment of ITC is not justified. It is the duty of the government to catch the culprits and take strict action on them.

The delegation also said that the objective behind preparing the annual GST returns is that the annual accounts should be prepared on the basis of the sum total of the returns, which traders file every month. But now the department is seeking information in the annual returns, with provisions which are not there while filing the monthly returns. This is not at all appropriate. Also the department should practise Ease of Doing Business and there should be open discussion with traders. Ajit Singh Narang, president of the Chamber, office secretary Virendra Porwal, secretary Suresh Hariyani, general secretary Ishwar Baheti and traders Amir Engineer Wala and others were part of the delegation.