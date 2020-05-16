Indore traders demand to reopen retail trade

Traders have demanded that retail business should be allowed to reopen now that COVID-19 is coming under control after 50 days of lockdown in the city.

Narendra Bafna, joint-secretary of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry and past president of Plywood and Laminates Traders Association said they have demanded from the state government to allow the retail business to start in areas outside the containment zones. Bafna pointed out that after agriculture, retail provides the maximum employment.

As business activities have been stalled for more than 50 days, traders are facing tough times ahead. While the payment of goods sold in March is yet to come from the market, income tax, GST, TDS and other taxes, the salary of the month of April to the employees, payment of various instalments and interest are major labiality before the traders.