Indore: Trader Looted At Gunpoint By Three Men In His Shop | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, three masked men carrying pistols entered a shop in the Juni Indore area and robbed the owner of Rs 8,000, on Monday night.

The incident took place at a time when police were supposed to be patrolling the area following pointed instructions by senior officials to curb crime in the city.

So far, police have failed even to identify the accused. The victim, Sanjay Kelwani, informed Juni Indore police that he was in his shop at Neha Apartment, opposite Colletorate Square, when the three armed miscreants barged inside the shop at around 9 pm.

Read Also Bhopal: Women Journalists Walk The Ramp At Barkha Mahotsav

Kelwani said he was talking to one customer at that time. The miscreants pointed the guns at him and were were demanding money and also tried to take some goods from there. The miscreants snatched Rs 8000 kept in the cash drawer and fled.

The trader threw stones and other objects at the fleeing miscreants and also shouted for help, but still, the miscreants managed to escape. Later, the trader along with some locals reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Shailendra Singh Jadoun said that a case has been registered against three unidentified men under section 392 of IPC, but they are yet to be identified or arrested. A team has been constituted to nab the accused.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop. Of the three masked men, two were wearing caps and one of the accused was also seen hitting the trader with his pistol.

Question mark on police alertness

Due to the rise in crime in the city, the police were patrolling various areas in the city to check the movement of suspicious people. However, the accused managed to flee after the crime, putting a question mark on the alertness of the policemen.

Read Also MP: BJP MLA From Hamirpur In UP Meets Party Men

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)