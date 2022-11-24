Indore: To boost muscles, youth given injections meant for race dogs

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shop owner selling protein supplements gave protein powder and injections meant for race dogs and horses to a youth for building up his muscles.

The youth became severely ill after taking the injections and consuming the protein supplement powder. Following a complaint by the victim, Vijay Nagar police have registered a case against the shop owner. Police said that the complainant Jai Singh Chouhan complained against Mohit Pahuja of United Surgical (a protein supplement shop) in the Vijay Nagar area.

The complainant Jai said he went to the accused Mohit’s shop and said he wanted to gain muscles and body mass. The accused allegedly gave protein powder, injections for hormonal change, and a few other medicines worth Rs 8,400 to the victim. Mohit assured Jai that if he took the supplements and injections then he would develop a body like Bollywood celebrities within a couple of months.

However, when Jai took the supplements, he had loose motion and severe stomach cramps. When Jai told Mohit about the side effects, the latter told Jai not to worry as these side effects were not unusual and that he should continue taking the supplements and the injections. However, when Jai took the injections, he suffered from dizziness, chest pain and swelling in his liver. Frightened by these symptoms, Jai consulted a doctor, and showed him the injections and protein supplements he was taking. The doctor told him to stop taking the protein supplements and informed him that the injections given to him were for race dogs and horses.

