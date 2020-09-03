Indore to be made malnutrition-free

Indore: Indore district will be made malnutrition free. Integrated health and nutrition campaign will be launched with the coordinated efforts of various departments in the district. For this, a district level integrated action plan has been prepared.

This was decided at a review meeting on Thursday, which was presided over by Collector Manish Singh. Collector Singh entrusted various responsibilities regarding the campaign to officers of various departments in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by CEO of Zila Panchayat Himanshu Chandra, Program Officer of Women and Child Development Department, Dr. CL Pasi and the officers of Education, Tribal Welfare Department, Health, Women and Child Development and other related departments. Collector

Singh said carelessness will not be tolerated in the campaign.

It was informed in the meeting that an integrated health and nutrition action plan has been prepared. According to the action plan, nutrition campaign will be run in collaboration with health, education, rural development and other departments. Awareness programs will be conducted under the campaign.

Singh said to meet the target of the campaign, continuous contact should be maintained with all pregnant women. All pre-natal tests should be done compulsorily. All vaccines should be administered on time. Iron tablets should be given to pregnant women.

New moms should be motivated for breastfeeding.