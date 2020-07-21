Indore: Three pharmacists get patent for unique ‘Thin Layer Chromatographic' plate; Here's all you need to know

How does TLC technique work?

The experiment is conducted on a sheet of aluminium foil, plastic, or glass which is coated with a thin layer of adsorbent material. The material usually used is aluminium oxide, cellulose, or silica gel.

On completion of the separation, each component appears as spots separated vertically. Each spot has a retention factor (Rf) expressed as:

Rf = dist. travelled by sample / dist. travelled by solvent

The factors affecting retardation factor are the solvent system, amount of material spotted, absorbent and temperature. TLC is one of the fastest, least expensive, simplest and easiest chromatography techniques.

The innovation for TLC technique

The technique is simple and economic. But in order to determine the retention factor (RF value) at the end conventionally geometric the scale is used.

In the patented innovative design, the trio has given the calibration marks on the TLC plate itself that makes the process very easy and accurate and the determination of RF Value could be made simple.

The innovative design of the calibrated TLC plate has specific Mark's for solute application, solvent from the end and sample run position. This would help scientists and researchers in the measurement of RF value easily without keeping the error of measurement and scaling to minimal.

“We are committed to bringing change in conventional technologies through the creation of new and innovative solutions and help the scientific community,” said the team.