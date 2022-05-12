Indore: Three gun-runners held with, 15 pistols seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Wednesday, claimed to have busted a gang involved in the illegal making and selling of firearms by arresting three people who were allegedly involved in manufacturing these weapons, a senior police officer said.

The police seized 15 pistols and 590 half-made barrels of firearms from these gang members. On a tip, the police arrested a certain Akaal Singh, said Crime Branch DCP Nimish Agrawal.

On leads provided by Singh, the police arrested Prem Singh, alias Golu, and Krishnakant Jha, who manufactured gun barrels illegally, Agrawal said.

The gang used to manufacture gun barrels in Indore and illegal firearms in far-off areas situated in Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani and Khandwa districts. These weapons were then supplied to various states, he said, adding that further investigations were underway.

