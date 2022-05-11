e-Paper Get App
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh congratulates people on Pokhran-II anniversary

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:29 PM IST

Former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee at Pokharan site in 1998 | File Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated countrymen while expressing gratitude to Indian scientists and technicians on the anniversary of Pokhran-II nuclear test.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the scientists and technicians of the country on National Technology Day-2022 for this remarkable and glorious success and achievement of nuclear test," CM tweeted. National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11.

On May 11, 1998, under the guidance of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India had made the world aware of its power by successfully testing Pokhran-II. This made India the sixth country to join the nuclear club of United Nations.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:29 PM IST