Indore: Three car-borne accused caught after 120 km chase

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested five people while they were carrying about 1,526 kilograms of ganja in a truck in Mandla district, an officer said on Saturday. The officials claimed that three of the accused, who were escorting the truck, were arrested after a long chase by the NCB team.

According to Brijendra Chowdhary, the Zonal Director of NCB Indore, the truck was intercepted acting on a tip-off and two persons were arrested from the spot. The accused allegedly informed the officers that three of their accomplices were in a car and they were escorting them to mislead the NCB and other agencies.

Following the information, another team of NCB was sent to arrest the other three accused.

The team chased the car of the accused for about 120 kilometres and managed to arrest them in Jabalpur. The cannabis was wrapped in a brown coloured tape. The officials informed that the consignment was sourced from Odisha and its destination was Lalitpur in UP. The police are questioning the accused to know the role of other people in the rdug supply.

Chowdhary said that illegal ganja cultivation in the country is largely concentrated around the Naxal-affected Andhra-Odisha border area. The drugs from this region find its way to other states including MP, Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan and West Bengal. Difficult terrain and inaccessibility of this area make it difficult for law enforcement agencies to conduct periodic destruction of illicitily grown ganja.