Indore: Thousands of fitness enthusiasts take part in Indore Marathon

Indore: Thousands of fitness enthusiasts including doctors, engineers, marketing professionals and business persons participated in Puneet Agrawal Memorial Indore Marathon on Sunday.
The marathon was organised by Academy of Indore Marathoners.
Dr Arun Agrawal, president of the academy, said, “We organised the marathon to promote fitness in the city, which can save us from many life threatening diseases.” He added that low levels of physical activity can contribute to heart disease, type-2 diabetes, some types of cancer and obesity.
“We want Indore to become the fittest city of India and this is an initiative to encourage everyone to start walking regularly, take it ahead with jogging and eventually make running a part of their life for a healthy life,” Agrawal said.
In their appeal, the participants will crusade against smoking and drugs and say no to addiction. This year Indore Marathon was a Full Marathon of 42.2 kilometres.
The four categories of the marathon were:
* 5k Heritage Walk
* 10k Run
* 21k Half Marathon
* 42k Full Marathon
Other than Heritage run, all the marathons started from Nehru stadium. Heritage run started from Rajwada.
Following were the winners of the marathon:
42 kilometres
Open national upto 40 years female: Rajkumari
Open national upto 40 years male: Patle GB
Veteran female 40 to 59: Ranjana Singh
Veteran male 40 to 59: Paras Jain
21 Kilometres
Veteran female 40 to 59: Preeti Khandelwal
Veteran male 40 to 59: Manjit Singh
Open national 40 to 55 years female: Manju Yadav
Open national 40 to 55 years male: Satendra Singh
Super senior above 55 years female: Neeta Thakkar
Super senior above 60 years male: Kuldeep Singh
10 kilometres
Open national upto 40 years female: Sheelu Yadav
Open national upto 40 years male: Avdesh Nagar
Super senior above 55 years female: Namita Bhatnagar
Super senior above 60 years male: Guljari Chandra
Veteran female 40 to 55: Dhwani Sharma
Veteran male 40 to 60: Sunder Pal
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)