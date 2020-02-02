Indore: Thousands of fitness enthusiasts take part in Indore Marathon

“We want Indore to become the fittest city of India and this is an initiative to encourage everyone to start walking regularly, take it ahead with jogging and eventually make running a part of their life for a healthy life,” Agrawal said.

In their appeal, the participants will crusade against smoking and drugs and say no to addiction. This year Indore Marathon was a Full Marathon of 42.2 kilometres.

The four categories of the marathon were:

* 5k Heritage Walk

* 10k Run

* 21k Half Marathon

* 42k Full Marathon

Other than Heritage run, all the marathons started from Nehru stadium. Heritage run started from Rajwada.