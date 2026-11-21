Indore Weekend Events: Stand-Up Comedy, Open Mics, Live Music And Club Nights To Enjoy This Weekend |

Things To Do In Indore: The city has a packed line-up of events this weekend. From live stand-up comedy and horror comedy shows to open mic performances, pottery sessions and Sufi music, the city has several options from November 20 to 22. So, if you are confused about how to enjoy your weekend, here is a list of upcoming events in Indore that you can explore.

1. Akshay Shrivastava Live Stand-Up Comedy

Comedy lovers can catch Akshay Shrivastava performing live on November 20, 21 and 22. The show will begin at 6 pm and last for 1 hour and 30 minutes. It will take place at Comedy Cottage, Saket Square. Tickets start at Rs 399.

Date: November 20, 21, 22

Venue: Comedy Cottage, Saket Square

Akshay Shrivastava Live Stand-Up Comedy |

2. Clay Date With Your Partner

Couples looking for a creative outing can attend Clay Date at Café Reunion, Indore. The event is part of a week-long activity and will be held on Sunday, November 22, at 3:30 pm. The 2-hour-and-30-minute session offers an opportunity to enjoy pottery together. Tickets are priced at Rs 650.

Date: November 22

Venue: Café Reunion, Indore

Clay Date With Your Partner |

3. Open Mic Comedy

Those who want to showcase their talent and enjoy performing can participate in the Open Mic event at Café Terazza, Indore, on Sunday, November 22. Starting at 5 pm, the two-hour session will offer a platform for singing, comedy, poetry and storytelling. Tickets are available for Rs 99.

Date: November 22

Venue: Cafe Terezza, Indore

Open Mic Comedy |

4. Horror Comedy Show

For those looking for stand-up comedy in Indore, there are multiple options to explore this weekend. Those who enjoy a mix of humour and horror can attend the Horror Comedy Show at Comedy Lab India, Indore, on Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 pm. The one-hour show has tickets priced at Rs 151.

Date: November 21

Venue: Comedy Lab India, Indore

Horror Comedy Show |

5. Vishal Tyagi Live: Cultural Shock

Stand-up comedian Vishal Tyagi will perform his show, Cultural Shock, on Saturday, November 21. The event will begin at 6 pm and continue for 1 hour and 20 minutes at Comedy Cottage. Tickets are priced at Rs 349.

Date: November 21

Venue: Comedy Cottage and Coco Events, Indore

Vishal Tyagi Live: Cultural Shock |

6. Smirnoff Club Nights Experience

Those looking for Indore nightlife events can attend Smirnoff Club Nights featuring artist Aerreo, on Saturday, November 21. The event will begin at 8 pm at Studio XO and continue for five hours. Tickets cost Rs 999.

Date: November 21

Venue: Studio XO: Indore

Smirnoff Club Nights Experience |

7. Baithak Live With Kabir Singh Rathore

Music lovers can enjoy an evening of Sufi, ghazals and Bollywood music at Baithak Live by Kabir Singh Rathore. The live music event in Indore will take place on Sunday, November 22, at 6 pm at Studio XO, Indore. The two-hour musical evening promises an intimate and immersive setting. Tickets are priced at Rs 299.

Date: November 22

Venue: Studio XO, INdore

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