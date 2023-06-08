Indore: Thank IWM For Clean City Roads 

IWM team on their duty | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Next time if you see people at night sweeping and cleaning the roads at wee hours or machineries which wash and maintain the roads of the city, thank International Waste Management. International Waste Management is a fully owned subsidiary of National Cleaning Company of Kuwait. The company has been working to maintain the tag of the cleanest city for Indore.

Mohan Pandey, CEO, International Waste Management, said, “The Company has been working for making the city cleaner day by day since 2016 and since then, multiple machineries with advanced and hi-tech models are sweeping roads of Indore. Our employees work day and night and have devoted themselves so that Indore can be cleaned.”

The management works in coordination with the Indore Municipal Corporation and is responsible for cleaning approximately 700 kilometres of roads in the city. Cleanliness of this stretch is regulated and maintained by the company along with sweeping, collecting garbage, and cleaning with water.

The company uses mechanised machines that run on 200 rpm. Indore is among those 6 cities where IWM is working full-fledged. The company is headquartered in Kuwait and has branches in Dubai and India.

With their aim to sweep all the dirt, they focus on maintaining footpaths and monuments of the city as well. They have a manpower of over a thousand who make this work possible.

