Bhopal: Thieves strike three vacant houses in Eintkhedi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves struck three vacant houses of Chouksey Nagar in Eintkhedi and made away with cash and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh in total, the police said on Wednesday. The thefts took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, and FIR was lodged in this regard on Wednesday.

Police said the complainants - Rahul Chouksey, Ritesh Shukla and H Meena, told police that they and their families were not at home when the thefts took place. The masked thieves were caught on CCTV cameras and were seen moving in a car with the stolen goods. The number of the car, however, was not visible in the CCTV footage. The three complainants claimed that thieves made away with cash and gold ornaments, the total of which amounts to Rs 10 lakh, police said.

