Indore: ​Technical glitch in Jeddah delays flight from Mumbai by 5 hrs

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The AI-635 from Mumbai to Indore which then goes to Delhi was delayed by over 5 hours as a result of which many passengers missed their connecting flights from New Delhi.

According to information, the main reason for the delay was a technical snag developed in the aircraft in Jeddha as a result of which the Jeddah-Mumbai flight was delayed. The same aircraft becomes AI-635 Mumbai-Indore flight.

The plane was supposed to land in Indore at 8.40 am and then take off for Delhi at 9.25 am, and passengers started reaching the airport from 6.30 am on Monday to go New Delhi by this flight.

However, on reaching the airport, the passengers were informed that this flight would come a little late. Later it was informed that the flight would arrive at 2.05 pm and leave at 2.35 pm - a delay of five and half hours.

This big delay angered many passengers as they missed their connecting flight from New Delhi. Air India offered to refund their money and also provided them with free snacks.