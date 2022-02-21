Indore: Swachh Bharat mission officials see IMC's work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Swachh Bharat Mission director and senior officials of several states visited the city on Sunday to learn about Indore Municipal Corporation's work in Chaudhary Park Colony, Star Square GTS and Nyay Nagar.



Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the officials saw the door to door garbage collection work in Nyay Nagar, solid waste management and sanitation work, dry drain in Musakhedi Chaudhary Park, garbage transfer station at Star Square, City Bus Office Control Command Center.



Superintending engineer Anoop Goyal said that senior officers of Swachh Bharat Mission and officials such as Ashish Tarika Additional Mission Director of Chhattisgarh, Ashish Devangan Municipal Commissioner of Risali, Sunil Chandravanshi Municipal Commissioner Raipur, State Mission Manager of Goa Vivekananda Desai Rajesh Patel, Nadeem Shaikh; Project Officer of Gujarat State Ami Mori, Utsav Joshi, Additional Commissioner from Karnal Haryana and other officials from Jharkhand, Jamshedpur, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, and other States were present.



Officials visited ward number 33 Nyay Nagar to see door-to-door garbage collection work. Everyone saw how the corporation's garbage collection vehicle comes on its route, then how every citizen of the area collectsdifferent types of garbage in different dustbins and gives them to the garbage collection vehicle. Six different bins are being used by the citizens.



After this, the officials visited the waste transfer station located at Star Square, where they were informed by the corporation officials that after door-to-door garbage collection, the garbage is collected here and from here to the dry waste centre located at the trenching ground. And their compost manure is made from wet waste and the dry waste is segregated and disposed of.



After this, a dry drain was shown to them in Chaudhary Park Colony, Musakhedi. Corporation officials told how the dirty water used to flow there and how much there was also a risk of infectious disease in the area, but a cricket competition was organised after drying this drain. After this, the Control Command Center located at City Bus Office was also shown.



After inspecting and observing the work done by the IMC, the officials appreciated the corporation's work and also appreciated the Indore citizens for actively participating in all the activities.

