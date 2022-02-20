Bhopal: Rail department extends 5% discount on basic fare on digital payment

BHOPAL: The railway department has decided to extend provision of 5% discount on the total value of basic fare on booking of reserved ticket through UPI (Unified Payment Interface) including BHIM application across computerized passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters up to June 12, 2022.

According to Western Central Railway (WCR), in order to realise the vision of Digital India drive launched in the country, Indian Railways is constantly encouraging/motivating customers to make all payments through digital means, thereby increasing the interest of passengers in digital payments.

A total of 759 passengers booked tickets using digital means (UPI/POS machines) in a single day, that is, on February 19, 2022. About 26 passengers got refund.

On the same day, 532 passengers used UPI mode of payment at reservation counters located at Harda, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Rani Kamlapati, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri railway stations in the division.

On February 19, reservation tickets were paid through UPI by 532 passengers, earning revenue of Rs 2.82 lakh. At the same time, 227 passengers made payment through POS machines. They paid revenue of Rs 85,575. A sum of 12,825 was paid to 26 passengers on cancellation of their tickets through digital means.

The WCR has appealed to passengers to avoid making cash payment while buying platform tickets or reservation tickets. POS is available at counters for payment. By using the facility, the traveller will get rid of hassle of keeping cash with him, as well as it will also help in avoiding Covid infection.

UPI/BHIM is also accepted as payment option while booking tickets through counter. Five per cent discount on total value of basic fare in Passenger Reservation System reserved counter ticket is given for payments made through UPI.

