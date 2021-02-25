Indore: Students, experts open up on difficulty level of JEE Main 2021

Indore: More than 2,000 students in Indore attempted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main seeking admission in IITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other top technical institutes in the country on Thursday. A total of 1 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in slot 1 across the country.

Reports from experts suggest that the paper was moderately difficult with Mathematics continuing to be the toughest of the three.

As for the cut off, many students have reported a good attempt of about 40 to 50 questions with 85 per cent accuracy.

For the numerical, most of the students have attempted all questions since there was no negative marking.

Expert’s take: Paper tougher than last, balanced in terms of chapters!