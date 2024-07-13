Indore Student Uses ChatGPT To Cheat In BSc Exams, Mobile Phone Seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mobile phone of a student caught using ChatGPT to cheat during an exam at Government Holkar College was seized and screenshots of the copying material on his handset were taken by the college staff.

The BSc fourth-semester student has also publicly apologised, explaining that his weakness in mathematics drove him to seek assistance from the AI tool. He admitted he thought using ChatGPT would help him easily solve some of the challenging questions.

Despite the college's strict measures, including CCTV surveillance and three invigilators for the 60-student class, the student managed to bring his mobile phone into the exam hall.

The incident came to light when invigilators discovered the student using the phone to copy answers during the Maths exam. The college confiscated his mobile phone and documented the copied questions through screenshots. After being caught, the student’s initial answer sheet was taken away, and he continued the exam with an alternative copy. The college administration has taken the matter seriously and referred the matter to the unfair means committee.

Maths Exam To Be Cancelled?

The student now faces the potential cancellation of his exam for the Maths subject. Experts will inspect the mobile phone, and a written explanation from the student will be required before any further action is taken.

Dr Suresh Silawat, principal of Holkar Science College, emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting this as the first instance involving ChatGPT at the institution. He announced that enhanced monitoring and stricter measures would be implemented in future exams, including pre-exam pocket checks for all students. Holkar Science College, being an autonomous institution, conducts its exams and releases results independently.

The internal committee will thoroughly investigate this cheating case and decide on the appropriate action based on their findings. Silawat reassured that the college would take robust steps to prevent any recurrence of such incidents, ensuring the integrity of the examination process for the 1400 students participating in the ongoing BSc and BCA exams.