Indore: ​Student killed, friend injured in road accident

Road accident | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A 25-year-old youth from Shivpuri was killed while his friend got critically injured after their motorbike was hit by an unidentified vehicle on b​ypass road on Tuesday afternoon. The police have registered a case and started a search for the ​errant ​vehicle.

Investigating officer ASI Dwarka Verma from Tejaji Nagar police station said that the deceased has been identified as Mayank Markam, a resident of ITI Campus in Shivpuri. He was a college student in the city and was residing in a rented house with his friend Shashank, a resident of Bhopal, who got critically injured in the accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed they were going to Mhow for some work when their bike was hit by a speeding vehicle coming from the rear side near Naytamundala area on b​ypass road at around 12.30 pm. After hitting them, the vehicle driver fled fro​​m the spot. The people of the area informed the police and took the injured persons to the hospital but Mayank could not be saved. Shashank is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are trying to take his statement to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. The CCTVs of the area are also being checked by the police to identify the vehicle and its driver. Police said Mayak​'s father is a teacher at ITI college in Shivpuri.