Indore: STF arrest couple with $19600

Some time back, the attempt to sell a million (US) dollar note had created a buzz. The cop team had shown its prowess to nab the persons involved in a quick run action at a dhaba. The cops have to unearth the reason why time and again persons are being arrested in connection with trying to sell US dollars. Is there a “syndicate” of sorts that is handling the whole process? Or these are stray incidents? It must also be taken seriously that the owner of $19600 was rather “carelessly” travelling with the US currency and was a “soft target”. Why didn’t he deposit the money to a bank etc and conduct e-transaction and instead almost “laid a trap” for the thieves/racketeers to lift the bundles of fortune.

The Special Task Force arrested a government primary teacher and his wife while they were coming to the city to sell stolen US dollars on Sunday. $ 19600 (INR 14.3 lakh) was seized from the couple and the further investigation is underway. The couple had stolen US dollar from a man, who was returning home from Mumbai in a bus in 2019.

On the instruction from the senior officials, a team led by STF inspector MA Syed was working to collect information about people possessing foreign currency illegally and selling them. On Saturday, Inspector Syed received information that a couple was coming to the city to sell foreign currency illegally to someone in Rahul Gandhi Nagar on Ring Road.