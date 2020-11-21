MP Police Recruitment Scam: 7 years on; No headway in STF investigation

The Special Task Force has not completed the police recruitment scam investigation though seven years have passed. The police department, which is supposed to take timely action against criminals and law breakers, appear to have become silent when it comes to their own people.

In 2013, Vyapam had conducted recruitment test for police department. The recruitment was done on clerical posts like typist, stenographer etc.

After recruitment, it came to light that some candidates used fake certificates to get job and some of them used impersonators to pass the examination. In the meantime, one more case was registered by STF in police constable recruitment scam 2013, which was handover to CBI. The CBI completed the investigation and presented charge sheet before special court in Bhopal. The court convicted 30 constables in its decision on November 19, 2019. Though the STF investigated the case and found some certificates to be fake, it has not presented charge sheet before court though seven years have passed. When the case was registered, 28 accuses had obtained bail and stay on their suspension from the court. At present, they are posted at police headquarters and drawing salary and other perks for last seven years.

Earlier, the then SP of Rewa Abid Khan had terminated one personnel who was recruited on fake papers but PHQ has not taken action till date in the case. Sources said STF has registered only one case under Sections 467,468,420,120-B and 34 of IPC but two different crimes were reported during the investigations - one with fake papers and other use of impersonators to pass the exam. It is claimed that some of the accused are politically connected and none of police officers want to face politicians’ wrath by taking action.