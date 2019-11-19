Indore: ‘State will be developed like Chhindwara in 5 yrs’

Indore: Home minister Bala Bachchan on Tuesday said that the government is committed towards taking action against all those involved in the infamous honey trap case in which action will be taken soon.

Bachchan was talking to media on the sidelines of a programme organised to pay tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Replying to a query on a video of former minister of BJP government Laxmikant Sharma with one of the accused of honey trap case, he said state government is committed to taking action against all those involved in honey trap case. “Had we been not serious, then no FIR would have been lodged. Investigation in the case is on and it will come to fore soon,” he said.

Talking about weekly offs to be given to policemen in the state, he said government has prepared a plan, which will be enforced soon.

Bachchan also talked about Centre’s step-motherly behaviour and said union government has slashed about Rs 2,000 crore of the state’s regular budget.

“However, our chief minister is committed towards state’s development. State will be developed like Chhindwara in next five years,” he said.

Responding to another query, he said since Centre not released fund for Indore-Ichchhapur Road, the government is focusing on more important work but budget will be allocated for completion of road.

He claimed that the data released by National Crime Record Bureau is old and there is decrease in crime rate during his tenure.

Earlier, he garlanded the statue of Indira Gandhi and recalled her work especially creation of Bangladesh.