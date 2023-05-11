Indore Sports Update: SS Champion T20 Cricket, thrilling win for Star Club

Sunny Malviya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the SS Champion T-20 cricket tournament, a match was played between Star Club and AKCA on Wednesday. AKCA batting first scored 126 runs losing 7 wickets in 20 overs in which Siddhant Agarwal scored 44 runs while Sunny Malviya took 3 wickets and Tarun Sonania bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, Star Club reached the target of 127 runs in 19.5 overs and won the match by 4 wickets. Pawan Baghel scored an unbeaten 36 runs. Ayama Verma and Aman Joshi took 2 wickets each.

Easy win for MKCC

In the same event, another match was played between MKCC and Vijay Club, in which MKCC batting first scored 200 runs for 6 in 20 overs. Pankaj Sharma scored 73 runs, Atul Kushwaha made 35 runs and Rajkumar Agnihotri scored 30 not out. Jaideep Rajput and Prashant Kasde took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Vijay Club team was able to score only 76 runs in 18 overs and lost the match by a huge margin of 124 runs. Prakash Nagle scored maximum 18 runs. Rajkamar Agnihotri took 3 wickets, Pratham Parmar and Ritesh Chauhan took 2 wickets each.

Maa Kanakeshwari Cricket Club beat Bhaskar Academy

A match was played between Maa Kanakeshwari Cricket Club and Bhaskar Academy in the Sardar Sucha Singh Ghumman Smriti T20A grade tournament, organized by Maharaja Yashwantrao Cricket Club under the aegis of IDCA.

Bhaskar Academy won the toss and elected to bat first. Due to tight bowling, the batsmen of Bhaskar Academy could not score easily. Ritesh Arora scored 63 and he took the team's score to 124 runs. Ajay Parihar scored 14 runs. Yuvraj Malviya of Kanakeshwari Club took 3 wickets for 15 runs. In response, the Maa Kanakeshwari Cricket Club looked quite aggressive. Pankaj Sharma scored 50 runs in just 24 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes and showed the team the way to victory. Dev Barnale remained unbeaten on 31 and Atul Kushwaha on 24 runs. Ajay Parihar took the only wicket. In this way Kankeswari Club won the match by 9 wickets. Pankaj Sharma was adjudged man of the match.

Medicaps summer camp begins

Medicaps International School on Tuesday started summer camp for students of Indore and Mhow. This camp will run till May 31, 2023. There are 12 activities in this camp with an enrollment of 350 students. Students enjoy sports like swimming, cricket, skating, dance, basket ball and martial arts. Principal Renu Gurnani and sports officer Bhavesh Bundela were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Mumbai Master, Bengaluru Tiger and Haryana Yoddha win matches

On the sixth day of Just Kabaddi League, three matches were played on Wednesday. The first match was played between Mumbai Master and UP Dhurandhar. Mumbai Master scored 55 points while UP Dhurandhar scored 31 points. Mumbai Master won the match by 24 points. The second match was played between Bengaluru Tiger and Delhi Damdar. Bengaluru Tiger scored 63 points while Delhi Damdar managed 24 points to hand over win to Bengaluru Tiger. The third match was played between Haryana Yoddha and Tamil Titan. Haryana Yoddha scored 47 points while Tamil Titans scored 40 points.. Haryana Yoddha won the match by 7 points.

Meanwhile, players were introduced to First District Governor Lion Yash Sharma and senior advocate Vidushi Sumanlata. Harish Dagur, Ashok Mishra, Ramprakash Gautam, Sunil Thakur, Paramjit Singh Pammi, Mannalal Bindoria and Narendra Vishamayya welcomed the guests.

Daly College Open All-India Ranking Tennis Tournament

Avni, Vaidehi win, Ayra loses

Madhya Pradesh's Avani Desai and Vaidehi Shukla entered the next round by winning their matches in the Daly College Open All India Ranking tennis tournament on Wednesday. However, Indore's Ayra Lodhi, who was in good form, had to face defeat.

Mohammed Ariz Khan (MP) clashed with Manmohan (MP) in Boys Under-12 category of the competition being played at Daly College. Ariz Khan won the match 6-4, 6-3. In the girls match of the same age group, Riva Sharma (MP) and Avni Desai (MP) registered comfortable wins. In-form Ayra Lodhi (MP) went down to Sambodhi Joshi (Rajasthan) in a hard fought match. The player from Rajasthan won 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

Jeshna Mehta (Gujarat) had to fight a bit to get the win against Sharvari Sriram (Maharashtra). He won the match 6-4,7-5. Vaidehi Shukla defeated Anya Rathi 6-1, 6-0 in a clash between two players of MP. Anya could win only one game in the whole match. Vishwas C (Maharashtra) defeated his own player Pranav Gaikwad 6-0, 6-4.

In the 12 years boys category, Trishir Dhawan (MP) defeated Devansh Kaushal of his own state by 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 after a three-set struggle. Manvendra Trivedi (MP) defeated Atharva Palode (MP) 6-0, 6-4.

In Girls 14 years category, Pari Malviya (MP) defeated Palak Malviya (MP) 6-2, 6-1 while Vaidehi Shukla (MP) defeated Ahana Fuljele (MP) 6-0, 6-4. In other matches, Asmi R (MP) beat Avani Desai (Gujarat) 6-1, 6-1 with ease and Saji Jain (MP) beat Sharvari Shriram (Maharashtra) 6-3, 6-2. Carry it forward.

In 14 years boys, Samarth Bhargava (MP) beat his own state's Ayushman Garg 6-3, 7-5 and Krishna Rani (Maharashtra) beat Mayank Rajan (MP) 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 in a hard-fought match.. In the same age group, Aarush Jain (MP) beat Mohammedd Ariz Khan (MP) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 while Parth Gaikwad (MP) beat Vishwas C (Maharashtra) 6-3, 4-6, 10 -6 to secure a place in the next round.