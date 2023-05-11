Indore: Programme on cutting edge marketing skills held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association hosted a management development programme on ‘Cutting Edge Selling and Marketing Skills’ with expert Achal N Rangaswamy, marketing consultant, sales coach & author.

At the programme held at Brilliant Convention Centre on Wednesday, Rangaswamy said that in today’s highly competitive and combative market place, it can be challenging for sales professionals to stand out and close deals. Rangaswamy provide insights on how to skilfully handle customers in this complex and competitive environment. He shared the five most crucial skills to practice regularly in each customer interaction.

The interactive and enjoyable session also focused on the challenges of keeping customers engaged and remaining profitable.

‘Cutting edge selling skills and a shift in the marketing mind is the need of the hour. This can be achieved by looking at the customer’s needs and pain points, and by presenting solutions that are not intrusive or pushy’ ,’ said Rangaswamy.

The program was well received by attendees, who left with valuable insights and strategies to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

Major take-away

-Understand the need satisfaction process.

-Get a real fix on customer needs and pain points.

-Present solutions that are not pushed under the nose of the client.

-Gain commitment with the client walking alongside.

-Manage effectively the customer attitudes, responses and reactions.