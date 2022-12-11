Indore Sports Update: DPS School, Nipania and Shishukunj win titles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DPS School, Nipania in the girls category and Shishukunj International School in boys section won the titles of CBSE Inter School Cluster XII Basketball Tournament organized by Indore Public School, Main Campus on Saturday. The guests of the programme was Harinarayan Yadav, Achal Chowdhary President of Indore Public School Groups of Education, Kulvinder Singh Gill, Sumit Suri, Rajinder Singh and Hemant Suri .Principal Sudha Pandey welcomed the guests.

Kamal, Dhwaj, Ami and Ishika in quarters

In the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship ,In 6 red snooker matches, Kamal Chawla, Dhawaj Haria, Pankaj Advani entered the quarterfinals of the men's section. While Ami Kamani, Chitra M, Anupama Ramachandran and Ishika Shah made it to the quarterfinals in the women's section played here on Saturday.

All India football tournament starts from today

Former minister Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aran Memorial All India Moira Gold Cup cash prize football tournament, hosted by the Central Gymkhana Club, is starting from Sunday. Ravindra Rathi and Manish Mittal of the organizing committee said that the competition will be inaugurated at 1 pm at Nehru Stadium BY collector Illiyaraja. MLA Akash Vijayvargiya will preside over the function. Two matches will be played on the first day. The preliminary match will be played between Adivasi United and Grass Root XI, while in the second match will be between Indore Travels and Young Adivasi.

Nandini, Chirayu, Aarohi and Aditya in the next round

Nandini, Chirayu, Aarohi and Aditya of the host school won their matches and made it to the next round in the open tennis competition organized at Golden International School on Saturday. During the matches, Vice-Principal Suman Mishra and senior national tennis player Dinesh Swami got introduced to the players.

Results- Samant Bhargav beat Advik Jain, Aditya Patel beat Vardan Saxena, Chirayu Patidar beat Arnav, Divyanshu Pathrode beat Puneet Patidar, Samant Bhargav beat Naitik Meena, Aryan Verma beat Shivansh Agarwal, Purvik Jain beat Palak Malviya, Nandani Indrani beat Hitesh Patidar, Aarohi Choudhary beat Ashreya Fulre, Hardik Jain beat Vardan Saxena.