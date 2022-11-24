e-Paper Get App
Indore sports update: Baroda surrenders before Avesh Khan's lethal bowling, MP fail to enter knockout stage

Madhya Pradesh trounced Baroda by 290 runs in a Group D match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ranji champion Madhya Pradesh failed to enter the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare One Day Trophy.

Madhya Pradesh won their last group match by a huge margin thanks to the lethal bowling by Avesh Khan. But the team could only earn 16 points from six matches and could not qualify for the knockouts. While from this Group D, Punjab won all their matches with 24 points and Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the knockouts with 20 points.

Madhya Pradesh trounced Baroda by 290 runs in a Group D match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh scored 349 runs for 7 wickets in 50 overs thanks to Shubham Sharma's 88, Himanshu Mantri's 60, Yash Dubey's 58, Rajat Patidar's 52 runs. In response, the entire Baroda team was reduced to just 59 runs in 17.1 overs. Avesh Khan took 6 wickets for 17 runs in 8 overs. Not a single player from Baroda could touch the double figure. The maximum was 10 extra runs. Kuldeep Sen took 2  and Ashwin Das and Kumar Kartikeya got 1-1 wickets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

