Indore sports update: Asian Yoga Sports Championship, gold for Vidhi, Bhumika, Vaishnavi, Yug, Yash, Adityaraj and Rohit; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven players of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association won gold medals in the 7th Asian Yoga Sports Championship, organised by Asian Yoga Sports Federation, at Phuket.

In the girls’ category, Vidhi Chauhan (12 to 14 years youth), Bhumika Sengar (6 to 8 years youth) and Vaishnavi Rathore (15 to 17 years youth) secured gold medals.

In the boys’ category, Yug Yadav (9 to 11 years youth), Yash Dalvi (12 to 14 years youth), Adityaraj Soni (15 to 17 years old) and Rohit Bajpai (18+ adult) won gold medal, said Association’s secretary Gulab Singh Chauhan.

Under- 15 MP wrestling team selected

MP under -15 wrestling team selection trials was held in the presence of Olympian Pappu Yadav, Principal Shubha Ranjan Chatterjee of EATV Academy, Devguradia School, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, Vishwamitra Awardee Shivram Patel and Govind Gurjar. The MP team will participate in the under-15 national wrestling to be held in Ranchi from May 26 to 29.

The teams are:

Girls: Disha Sanyas, Prachi Joshi, Anushka Baurasi, Ekta Devi Nandini Patidar, Avika Raikwar, Mihika Sonkar, Pooja Rana l, Lahar Yadav and Sara Haq.

Greco-Roman boys: Alok Pal, Piyush Agarwal, Anand Yadav, Yuvraj Yadav, Tushant Jadhav, Gopal Yadav, Naman Jadhav, Himanshu Rathore, Sadiq Patel and Uttam. Coaches: Vikas Yadav, Jagdish Patel and Kapil Yegde. Vinay Kumar ‘A’ grade referee and manager Govind Gurjar.

Tejas, Yashika and Vivan in finals

In the 60th Sartaj League badminton competition, Vivan Jain in 13 year boys, Yashika Jaiswal in 13 year girls and Tejas Ghyar in 15 year boys category entered the finals.

Priyanshi Patel won all her league matches in the girls category.

The competition is being organised at Narayan Bagh Child Development Centre Badminton Hall. Vivan Jain defeated Aarav Goyal 15-11, 15-17, 17-15 and Yashika Jaiswal defeated Devanshi Garde 15-12, 15-8. Tejas Ghyar defeated Vaibhav Lahoria 15-8, 15-4 and Samarth Dubey defeated Vansh Jaiswal 15-7, 15-10.

MP Open Snooker Championship; Rohit, Kunal, Gaurav and Vipul in next round

MP Open Snooker Championship, organised by Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association at Nehru Stadium situated Billiards Academy, began here on Thursday. The results of the first round are: Rohit Khutal (Indore) beat Akshay Jain by 2-0, Kunal Rathi beat Vikas Wadwekar by 2-1, Gaurav beat Banit Kohli 2-1, Vipul Ambekar beat Divya Prakash (Bhopal) 2-0, Vivek Patel (Harda) beat Shaurya Mahasaya (Indore) 2-0, Dinesh Machar (Ratlam) beat Utpal Agarwal 2-0, Samyak Kataria beat Ashley Sampon (Ratlam) 2-0,

Nitin Shukla (Shivpuri) beat Pankaj Nandanwar 2-1, Anmol Chauhan beat Vishal Patidar 2-0, Irfan Khan (Harda) beat Prince Sharma 2-0 and Naman Shukla beat Rishiba Mata 2-0.

National rollball camp

The 18th Senior National Rollball Competition will be held in Pune from May 19 to 22. The MP team is currently preparing for the national competition at the Municipal Corporation Ground Khajrana. President of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association Ramesh Mendola and secretary Suryadutt Joshi were introduced to the players and they wished the players. Secretary of Indore Rollball Association Hemant Joshi proposed a vote of thanks.

Madhya Pradesh secures first place

In the third National Quan Ki Do tournament, which was held in Goa from May 6 to 8, Madhya Pradesh won 6 gold, 7 silver and 17 bronze medals and got the first place in the men's category.

General secretary of Quan Ki Do Madhya Pradesh Gajendra Singh Rathore said in this competition, teams from 22 states participated. In the competition, Madhya Pradesh women's team coach Priyanshi Jaiswal and men's team coach Govind Kankarwal were praised for better performance. Ashwini Pal, Sakshi Son, Rishabh Chauhan, Palkesh Sharma, Saloni Verma and Suhani Shukla were the umpires of the tournament.

Jai Shree Pawar Bundela, Abhishek Verma, Yogesh Baghel and Himanshu Yadav congratulated the players for their success.

Friends Club and Silawat XI in the next round

Hundreds of spectators are attending the night tennis ball cricket competition, organised in memory of Chaudhary Shankar Khalifa, at Khalsa Ground.

On the second day, 3 matches were played. In the first match, Friends Club defeated Royal Star by 3 wickets. Friends Club won the toss and invited Royal Star to bat first. Royal Star scored 61 runs in 8 overs. Friends Club reached the target by losing 7 wickets. In the second match, played between Silawat Cricket Club and All Star XI, All Star Club decided to field first. Shantanu of Silawat Cricket Club took the team to a respectable total by playing an innings of 62 runs in 22 balls. Chasing the target of 103 runs in 8 overs, All Star XI could only manage 81 runs in 8 overs. Silawat Cricket Club won the match by 22 runs.

The last match was played between Malhar XI and Tiger XI . After winning the toss, Malhar XI scored 65 runs in 8 overs. Tiger XI chased the target in just six overs and entered the next round winning by 8 wickets. During the matches, Manzoor Baig and Ashok Chauhan were introduced to players.

Mhow's Aanvi wins silver medal

Aanvi Payal Thakur of Mhow bagged a silver medal in the age group of 6 to 8 years in the national level Quan Ki Do championship at Panaji recently. Representing the state under the coach Ashwini Pal, Aanvi achieved great success in her age group by impressing everyone with her game.

Sub junior rapid chess tourney from May 14

The Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial sub junior and u-10 rapid chess tournament will be held on May 14. Players born on or after January 1, 2007 can participate in this two-day event. Interested players can contact Piyush Zamindar, Yash Tulapurkar and Dinesh Gupta for their entry. It is stated that this tournament has been organised in Indore since 1994. In 2020 and 2021, the competition could not be held due to Covid.

Namo Namo Shankara takes resolution of service

The Namo Namo Shankara organisation, which is giving full support to sportspeople and conducting night cricket tournaments, has once again come forward to the field with the resolve of service work in Indore city in association with the international organisation Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam. President of the organisation Pankaj Fatehchandani said that under the leadership of MP Shankar Lalwani, in view of the need of wheelchairs to the needy of the city, a wheelchair was donated to 4 families by the organisation. He further said that our organisation will conduct a sports tournament soon for promoting the sports persons.

Chambal scores 294 for 5

Chambal division scored 294 for 5 wickets in their first innings against Rest of MP ‘A’ in the first day of the Rameshwar Pratap Singh Memorial boys under-14 multiday cricket tournament played at Morena on Thursday.

Brief scores:

Chambal 1st Innings : 294 for 5 in 97 overs.Yashwardhan Singh Chouhan - 142, Adarsh Dubey - 62, Nishkarsh Saxena, Bhavesh Jat - 2 wkts each.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:37 AM IST