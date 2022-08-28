Indore: Son, daughter-in-law, two others booked for abetting man’s suicide in Kanadiya

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were booked for abetting a man’s suicide in the Kanadiya area, the police said on Saturday. One of the accused is the son of the deceased, who was bothering him for money to be able to drink liquor. His wife, her father and brother were allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh and a flat from the deceased due to which he took such an extreme step.

According to the police, Kanhaiyalal Soni, a resident of Karuna Sagar Apartment on Kanadiya Road, committed suicide a few months ago. The police investigated the case and found that he was being harassed by his son, Ashish, who was persistently pestering him for money to drink liquor and for other expenses. Ashish’s wife, her father and son were also demanding Rs 50 lakh and a flat alleging that Kanhaiyalal had got his son, Ashish, married to their daughter but not informing them that Ashish is a habitual drinker. Allegedly harassed by his son, son’s wife and in-laws, the man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling.