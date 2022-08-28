Indore: 4-yr-old thrashed by maternal aunt’s son over petty issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A 22-year-old youth was detained by Hira Nagar police station staff for allegedly thrashing his aunt’s four-year-old son over a petty issue on Saturday. The Childline officials along with the Child Welfare Committee accompanied by the police reached the child’s place and took him for a medical test. Police are investigating the case.

According to Childline coordinator Rahul Gothane, Child Welfare Committee member Sangeeta Choudhary informed Childline that a four-year-old boy had been badly beaten up by his aunt’s son. Subsequently, Childline officials and Hira Nagar police reached Sagar Vihar Colony at the child's residence. The aunt told Childline that her sister lives in Jhalawar in Rajasthan and she had left her son here for his studies a year ago.

The woman informed the officials that her 22-year-old son thrashed his cousin after the latter applied cake on the face of a girl at a birthday party . Many people who were at the party frowned at this act.

The boy told the police that his aunt loves him but now after the thrashing he wants to go back home. Childline officials said he would be handed over to his parents.