Indore: SIC results withheld, probe ordered over recognition issue

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has withheld results of BA-LLB second semester students of Sagar International College (SIC) in Dhar following a complaint claiming that it lacks recognition from Bar Council of India (BCI) and recognition letter submitted in the university is fake.

A three-member committee has been constituted to probe into the compliant.

Department of Higher Education (DHE) had allocated students in BA-LLB course offered by SIC for session 2018-19.

The first semester exams of students were held and their results were also declared. Of late, a complaint was filed with DAVV that the college furnished fake recognition letter in DHE and the university.

The complainant claimed that the college does not have recognition from BCI.

Sources in the university told Free Press that when employees saw the recognition letter, it appeared fake to them. They alerted the higher-ups after which probe committee was constituted.

Director of college development council, Sumant Katiyal said that they are going to seek status of SIC’s recognition from BCI also.

“We will keep the committee report and other documentations before vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain once the inquiry is completed,” Katiyal said.

When contacted, exam controller Ashesh Tiwari stated that they have withheld second semester results of SIC students since recognition issue came to their notice.