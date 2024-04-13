Indore: 'She Was Blackmailed And Killed,' Alleges Prestige Girl's Kin

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of Muskan Agrawal, who allegedly jumped from the 16th floor of a vacant building in the Pinnacle Dreams Township, alleged that she was being blackmailed by someone. They informed media persons that Muskan was normal just a day before the incident and it is not a case of suicide but she was murdered by someone. It is said that she had deleted her Instagram account before taking such an extreme step. Police said that her mobile phone has been recovered and investigation is on into the case.

DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma said that Muskan was a BBA student from the Prestige Institute in the city. She hailed from Barufatak in Barwani district and was staying in a hostel with a girl in the city. She was found dead on the premises of a vacant building on Thursday afternoon. Her mobile phone and spectacles were recovered from the sixteenth floor of the building so the police believed that she jumped to death from there.

Her mobile phone has been recovered and the help of the experts is being taken to access her mobile phone details. On the basis of Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR), the police are trying to know about the people with whom she talked before the incident.

Chandrashekhar Sharma, friend of Muskan’s father alleged that Muskan was excellent in her studies and was also a brave girl and it is not a suicide but she was blackmailed by someone and she was killed by her blackmailer. Sharma alleged that Muskan was at her parents’ place for a few days and her father had come to the city to drop her last on Sunday when she was normal and she did not reveal any of her problems to her family members.

Her mother had called her a day before the incident but she could not receive the call as she was sleeping and talked with her family members at around 5 am on seeing a missed call. The family members demanded that the police investigate the case from every angle and to identify the person, who was blackmailing her.

Sources claimed that her Instagram account was found deleted. Police said social media platforms are saved in the server even after they were deleted so the investigation is on and the efforts are on to recover her social media account.