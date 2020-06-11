Indore: SGSITS makes it to top 250 in NIRF ranking

Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) became the first and only Madhya Pradesh government-funded engineering college in the state to have made its place among the top 250 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking released by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, on Thursday.
“This is the first time that state government-funded engineering college has earned its place in NIRF and it is truly a moment of pride for Indore,” SGSITS director Rakesh Saxena said.
There are separate rankings for different types of institutions depending on their areas of operation like universities and colleges, engineering institutions, management institutions, pharmacy institutions and architecture institutions in NIRF.
“The framework uses several parameters for ranking purposes like resources, research, and stakeholder perception,” Saxena said.
He further explained that these parameters have been grouped into five clusters and these clusters were assigned certain weightages. The weightages depend on the type of institution.
About 3,800 institutions voluntarily participated in the 2020 round of ranking. “SGSITS has come in the band of 200 to 250 ranking, which is a big achievement for the institute and all its members,” Saxena said.
He added that top 50 to 100 ranks were taken by central government-funded institutes including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), etc. “For a state government institute to earn its place in the national ranking is an achievement for the entire city,” Saxena said.
