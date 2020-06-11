Indore: SGSITS makes it to top 250 in NIRF ranking

Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) became the first and only Madhya Pradesh government-funded engineering college in the state to have made its place among the top 250 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking released by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, on Thursday.

“This is the first time that state government-funded engineering college has earned its place in NIRF and it is truly a moment of pride for Indore,” SGSITS director Rakesh Saxena said.

There are separate rankings for different types of institutions depending on their areas of operation like universities and colleges, engineering institutions, management institutions, pharmacy institutions and architecture institutions in NIRF.