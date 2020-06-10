Indore: MP Shankar Lawani, collector Manish Singh discuss pending projects with NHAI

Indore: MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani and collector Manish Singh held a meeting with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to discuss the pending projects related to Indore and said work has to be speeded up to cover-up the time lost due to the corona pandemic.

Collector Singh stressed that the broadening of four-lane Bhanwarkuwan and Tejaji Nagar Road and Bypass Service road should be finished on priority basis. Singh also pointed out the some parts of the Bypass Service road was eroding.

The other projects discussed in the meeting were Rau Circle, Indore-Balwada Section, Indore-Karnawad section under Indore-Bhopal Express Way, flyover at MR-10 junction. Singh promised that he would provide all help to the NHAI to complete the project, but added that the projects should be completed on time.