Indore: Sex Racket Busted, 6 Women Including Prime Accused & Two Men Arrested 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police raided an apartment and arrested eight people including six women indulging in a sex racket in the Khajrana area, police said on Friday.

The police claimed that the arrested included the prime accused woman, who was running the racket and two youths. Information about the flat owner is also being gathered by the police.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that information was received that some women were involved in suspicious activity in a flat in an apartment in Scheme Number 94.

The police team led by SI Nisha Parmar and Mukesh Jhariya raided a flat of Manorama Building there and found some women in objectionable condition.

The police first sent two policemen in civil dress as customers. When the policemen found the objectionable activity, they informed about it to other officers after which the team raided the flat and arrested six women and two men from there. Two of the women are from West Bengal and they came to the city a few days ago.

TI Verma said that the prime accused, who was running the sex racket, is also among the accused women. She was running the sex racket here in the flat for one-and-a-half months and when the residents noticed their continuous movement, they informed the police about the same.

Information about the owner of the flat is also being gathered and police are trying to know whether he had given information about the tenant to the police.

Some mobile phones were also recovered from the women to know whether they are associated with a gang indulging in the sex racket. However, no connection of the women has been found from Bangladesh so far. Further investigation is underway.

Some women allegedly informed the police that they were forced to do such acts as they were facing financial difficulties. Verma said that a police team would also counsel the women to leave the flesh trade.

