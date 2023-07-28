Bhopal: Man Dies Suspiciously In Aishbag, Cops Trying To Ascertain Cause Of Death

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at his Aishbag-located house on Friday morning, the police said. A rope was found tied around the man’s neck, but the case could be of either a suicide or a murder, the police added.

Head constable Nand Kishore, who is the investigating officer in the case, told Free Press that the man who died has been identified as Parvat Singh Lodhi (40), a native of Damoh, who used to reside in Pushpa Nagar of Aishbag along with his wife and two kids.

He used to accept contracts for getting Plaster-of-Paris (POP) works done, to earn bread for the family. On Friday morning, Lodhi’s wife had gone to the kids’ school to drop them there.

When she returned, she found Lodhi lying unconscious on the floor and a noose had been tied around his neck. She alerted the neighbours, who rushed Lodhi to the hospital. Upon arrival, Lodhi was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The police said that Vikram, Lodhi’s nephew, who resides nearby has raised suspicion over his uncle’s death. He claimed that the rope recovered from the spot is hardly two feet long, which would not suffice to commit suicide.

He further said that possibly, his uncle has been strangled with the rope and murdered. IO Nand Kishore said that further probe is underway to unearth the exact reason behind Lodhi’s death.