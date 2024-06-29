Indore: Several Gather At Rajwada To Protest Against Demolition On Banks Of Kanh And Saraswati Rivers

The people protesting at Rajwada Square |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Apna Ghar Raksha Samiti, presented a memorandum to idol of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar at Rajwada and requested the government/administration to think about them and take appropriate action. Collector Asheesh Singh recently issued instructions to remove the construction up to 100 feet on both sides of the of Kanh and Saraswati rivers.

About 3,000 houses are to be demolished. The residents have opened a front against the decision and have formed Apna Ghar Raksha Samiti.

More than two thousand people from areas like Rajabagh, Guru Nanak Colony, Dhobighat, Bhat Mohalla, Harsiddhi, Toda, Jamna Nagar, Bhagirathpura, Kulkarni Mohalla and other areas participated in the dharna. The corporation is planning to shift people living in these houses to the building under PMAY. Its public information has also been issued by the corporation and claims and objections have been called in 15 days.

Chouksey opposes move

Leader of Opposition in Indore Municipal Corporation Chintu Chouksey has said that a conspiracy is being hatched to demolish the houses of people living on the banks of rivers and drains in the name of development. He said that the district administration and municipal corporation officials are planning to demolish the houses of more than 4,000 people under the order of the National Green Tribunal.

Preparations are being made to make these people homeless and make them sit on the road during heavy rains.

ìit is not right to make any citizen homeless in this season. The Indore Municipal Corporation should first make arrangements. We also support the protest being held by citizens at Rajwada and we are with themî, he added.