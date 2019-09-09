Indore: Seven held for gambling at farmhouse

Indore: Police raided a farmhouse in Kanadiya area on Sunday and arrested seven persons for gambling and recovered Rs 4 lakh from them. The cops disguised themselves as corn sellers to reach the farmhouse without arousing suspicion.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Singh Chouhan, they received a tip-off that some men were gambling at a farmhouse in Begamkhedi village.

The police team led by Kanadiya police station in charge Anil Singh Chouhan reached there to verify the information. Two policemen reached there in a loading vehicle and posed as corn seller, and even sold some corn to the gamblers.

After verifying the information the two cops called in the police team, and the accused were arrested with Rs 4 lakh. Police said that the farmhouse belongs a person named Sanjay Patidar of Khajrana.

The accused were identified as Pappu Patel fo Bawariya in Dewas district, Lokendra Patidar of Khajrana, Atul Jain of Brij Vihar Colony, Vinod Jadhav of Bhorasla, Gajendra Vyas of Hatod, Vivek Jain of Khajrana and Sanjay Patidar of Telephone Nagar area of the city.

They were booked by the police under relevant section and further investigation is on. The farmhouse owner will also be questioned by the police.