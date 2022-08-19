e-Paper Get App

Indore: Senior journalist Mahendra Sethiya passes away at 73

He was the son of one of the founding members of Naidunia, Basantilal Sethiya, and was a strong pillar of the second generation of Naidunia newspapers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 01:08 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior journalist and former managing editor of Naidunia newspaper Mahendra Sethiya, 73, passed away on Thursday. Sethiya had not been keeping well from some time. Sethiya’s funeral procession will be taken out from his residence, Jhalriya, at 9 am and cremated at Regional Park Muktidham.

He was the son of one of the founding members of Naidunia, Basantilal Sethiya, and was a strong pillar of the second generation of Naidunia newspapers. He was fond of cricket and, for some time, was treasurer of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). He was popularly known as ‘Mahendra Bhaiya’. He is survived by his son, Vineet, daughter, Meha, wife, Vijaya, and brother, Prem Sethiya. He had an excellent sense of news and newspaper layout. Later, Sethiya was associated with the field of education.

