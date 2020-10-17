Indore: Security guard held for molesting six-year-old girl

Indore: A 40-year-old man was arrested for molesting a six-year-old girl in Hira Nagar area on Saturday. He was trying to flee to Bihar after the incident, but he was arrested from near the city railway station.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said that accused Raja Kewat alias Taxi, a resident of Bhagalpur (Bihar) was employed as a security guard in a house in Hira Nagar area. On Friday, he lured the girl, who resides in the same apartment, to the terrace and molested her. When she cried out in pain the accused fled from there. The girl told her parents about the incident after which the parents reached the police station and they lodged a complaint against the accused late on Friday night.

The police came to know about the accused that he hails from Bihar and might be trying to flee the city. They kept tabs around the railway station and bus stands and caught him from near the city railway station on Saturday. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.